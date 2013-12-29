Accident in Downtown Santa Barbara Sends 5 to Hospital

Five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Sunday after a vehicle accident in downtown Santa Barbara.

The collision between a Toyota Corolla and a Honda Accord occurred at about 11:30 a.m. at Garden and Haley streets, said Capt. Chris Mailes of the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

Initially four patients requested transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and a fifth decided to go for medical assessment, Mailes said. All were expected to be treated and released, he added.

The accident remained under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.