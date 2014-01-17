Accident Briefly Shuts Down Highway 101 South of Carpinteria

Southbound Highway 101 was temporarily shut down south of Carpinteria on Friday so that the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department could land a helicopter on the freeway to pick up a seriously injured accident victim.

The Ventura County Fire Department and city fire department sent crews to the scene on Highway 101 at Padre Juan Canyon Road to respond to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle, County Fire spokesman Bill Nash said.

He didn’t know the circumstances of the accident, but California Highway Patrol dispatch logs show a call at 11:08 a.m. of a woman who jumped out of a moving vehicle.

County Fire found a seriously injured patient, rendered aid on the scene, and called in an air unit, Nash said.

The southbound freeway was shut down for a short time, around 11:30 a.m., so the helicopter could land and transport the patient to the Ventura County Medical Center.

There was another accident on the northbound side with two minor injuries, but no one needed to be transported, Nash said.

