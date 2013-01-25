Accident Snarls Highway 101 Traffic at Gaviota

Southbound commuter traffic on Highway 101 was tied up Friday morning after a rollover accident near Gaviota, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at about 7:30 a.m. near the Gaviota Rest Stop, and may have involved three vehicles, the CHP said.

Emergency personnel were dispatched, and an ambulance was on scene, but the extent of any injuries was not immediately known.

At least one person may have been trapped in the wreckage of the rollover vehicle, the CHP said.

The slow lane of southbound Highway 101 was shut down while crews tended to the injured and cleared the wreckage.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

