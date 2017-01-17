Multivehicle Wreck Ties Up Highway 101 Traffic in Santa Barbara

A multivehicle crash shut down southbound Highway 101 in downtown Santa Barbara on Tuesday, snarling traffic during the morning commute.

The crash, involving four to five vehicles, occurred at about 7:45 a.m. near the Carrillo Street bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All the lanes were reported blocked initially, but the CHP said the right-hand lane was reopened about 20 minutes later.

There were no injuries, the CHP said.

Santa Barbara Fire Department crews responded to the scene, along with the CHP.

Northbound traffic also was reported to be heavy in the area of the wreck.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.