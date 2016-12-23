‘Accidental Santa’ Phone Line Going on Hold — At Least for Now

Now with a young son, John Dickson of Santa Barbara says it's time to take a hiatus from the annual Christmas tradition

John Dickson didn’t have a white beard and wasn’t wearing a velvet red and white suit when a young boy recited his Christmas wish list.

In fact, he wasn’t trying to portray Santa Claus at all.

Dickson was at home in Santa Barbara and answering a misdialed phone call from a child trying to speak to St. Nick.

Instead of hanging up, Dickson listened to the boy’s request for a blue toy truck, a pony and a spider.

“I played along,” Dickson said. “This was a real little kid who thought he was talking to Santa. I listened to his wishes and said, ‘Merry Christmas.’”

Dickson, 53, who runs a tourism service promoting attractions in Santa Barbara, can be reached at his business line at 1-800-SANTABARBARA (1-800-726-8222) and that phone number is one digit off from 1-800-SANTACLAUS (1-800-726-8225).

International media exposure and the Internet helped the number go viral, and every Christmas since 2006, millions of boys and girls across the nation have been dialing Santa.

“The word was out,” Dickson said. “There was no working Santa number in the nation at the time, and not even for pay. The number of calls went crazy.”

This year marked the 10th and last time Dickson would host Accidental Santa.

“How it all began, connects with how it’s ending,” Dickson said.

Dickson married a woman who recognized him from the television media coverage and sparked conversation about the calls.

The two married and she gave birth to their son.

“I wouldn’t have met her without this,” Dickson said.

Dickson’s 2-year-old son is approaching the age where Santa is coming into the limelight during the holiday season.

For those wanting to speak with Santa for free — time is running out.

The last phone conversation was set to occur at 8 p.m. Pacific time on Friday.

Dickson’s home has served as the Accidental Santa call hub over the past five years.

“Having Mr. and Mrs. Claus and the elves answering phone calls in our living room wouldn’t keep the magic alive,” Dickson said. “We want to start Christmas traditions. The calls and organization takes a lot of time.”

Throughout the years, hundreds of volunteers have been talking to the world’s children.

At one point, about 100 people dedicated their time listening to Christmas requests.

Santa Barbara native Harley Hahn has volunteered since 2008, and spent countless hours talking to callers.

“Santa is known for his kindness and happiness,” Hahn said.

Hahn enjoyed having conversations beyond hearing the toy requests.

“I’m interested in having them talk about their family and lives,” Hahn said. “Santa is magic to children. It’s special if they can talk and relate to a real person. Talking is more important than listening to the toys they want — anyone can ask that.”

Not all callers were requesting the latest and greatest toy.

“It can be a sad time for people,” Hahn said. “People say they want their grandmother to get better, or their uncle out of the hospital. They need Santa to hear that. Everyone needs to be heard.”

Sometimes, children would pass along the phone to multiple siblings, and Hahn spent more than 15 minutes talking with families.

“Everybody is different,” Hahn said. “You could be in the worst mood and leave happy.

“To make little children happy puts you in the happiest place on earth, and who wouldn’t want to work in the happiest place on earth?”

There’s a possibility the Accidental Santa phone number may reopen once Dickson’s son gets older — but he doesn’t expect that soon.

“This is goodbye,” Dickson said. “When my son reaches an age where Santa is less important, maybe we can reactivate it.”

