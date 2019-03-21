Pixel Tracker

Downtown Santa Barbara Structure Fire Was Accidental, Caused $70,000 in Damage

Investigators have not determined the specific source of ignition for the blaze at 1815 State St.

Structure fire in downtown Santa Barbara.

The building fire that damaged commercial units Monday at 1815 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara was accidental and caused an estimated $70,000 in damage, according to city fire investigators. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Fire-damaged building in downtown Santa Barbara.

Units on both the upper and lower floors were damaged Monday in a fire at 1815 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Fire at the Bubbles & Beans laundromat in Santa Barbara on Sept. 18, 2017.

A fire that destroyed the Bubbles & Beans laundromat in Santa Barbara on Sept. 18, 2017, was definitely arson, according to city fire investigators. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

Firefighters on scene of a blaze at the Bubbles & Beans laundromat in Santa Barbara on Sept. 18, 2017.

Firefighters on scene of a blaze the Bubbles & Beans laundromat in Santa Barbara on Sept. 18, 2017. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

Aftermath of fire at the Bubbles & Beans laundromat in Santa Barbara on Sept. 18, 2017.

Aftermath of a fire that destroyed the Bubbles & Beans laundromat in Santa Barbara on Sept. 18, 2017. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 21, 2019 | 3:35 p.m.

The building fire that damaged commercial units Monday in downtown Santa Barbara was accidental and caused an estimated $70,000 in damage, according to Santa Barbara City Fire Department investigators.

Firefighters responded at about 11 a.m. to the blaze at 1815 State St., which was reported on the upper floor of the building.

Responders evacuated the structure and nearby ones, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators concluded the cause of the fire was accidental, but the specific source of ignition was undetermined, said Amber Anderson, a fire inspector and investigator for the department.

Fire Capt. Mike Hoose said on Monday that all four units of the building were damaged, with fire damage to the top floor, and water and smoke damage to the lower floor.

Anderson also gave an update on the nearby Bubbles & Beans laundromat fire, which destroyed the 1930 De La Vina St. building on Sept. 18, 2017.

That blaze was determined to be an “intentionally set arson fire,” she said.

Fire-damaged building in downtown Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Units on both the upper and lower floors were damaged Monday in a fire at 1815 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the people responsible can call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 805.564.5702, she said.

The laundromat went up in flames shortly after 2 a.m., and investigators soon labeled the fire as suspicious.

There was an estimated $500,000 worth of damage, including $300,000 for the gutted building and $200,000 for its contents.

The front was boarded up and the damaged mailbox in front was replaced, but otherwise, the charred building stands as it did in the days following the fire.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Fire at the Bubbles & Beans laundromat in Santa Barbara on Sept. 18, 2017. Click to view larger
A fire that destroyed the Bubbles & Beans laundromat in Santa Barbara on Sept. 18, 2017, was definitely arson, according to city fire investigators. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

