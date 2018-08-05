Sunday, August 5 , 2018, 11:07 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Entrepreneurship Program Introduces Globalized Curriculum

By Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center | August 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Businesses and entrepreneurs determined to succeed in today’s rapidly changing competitive landscape must be prepared to take advantage of every opportunity to acquire new skills and resources.

Educational opportunities for businesses are available at Santa Barbara City College this fall, thanks to a newly globalized entrepreneurship program providing students with the tools to turn their big ideas into game-changing products and services, SBCC’s award-winning international business program, and a series of events designed to fill the biggest skill gaps faced by today’s small businesses.

SBCC’s Entrepreneurship (ENT) courses are newly modified to include global components and a new global entrepreneurship course to help entrepreneurs succeed in our global business environment.

The fall course lineup serves as a common stepping stone for students from all disciplines and for local aspiring entrepreneurs planning to enter the annual Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge (NVC) business plan and pitch competition in April.

Many students enroll in their first entrepreneurship courses in the fall, then continue the momentum into spring classes, which lead up to the New Venture Challenge.

The Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge provides an opportunity for competitors and their venture to be in the spotlight, as well as compete for seed money and scholarship opportunities.

“Many of the competitors who are identified by independent judges to compete in the Scheinfeld NVC come from our Entrepreneurship program,” said Julie Samson, Scheinfeld Center executive eirector.

“We always suggest enrolling in our entrepreneurship courses if you’re interested in the competition,” she said.

“These hands-on courses focus on every skill needed to succeed in the NVC, as well as launch a venture in our global business environment, including concept development, market validation, business model design, finance, marketing, entrepreneurial law, business plan writing, and persuasive pitching,” she said.

All levels of entrepreneurs can enroll in SBCC entrepreneurship courses to grow their business expertise and entrepreneurial skills, whether they have experience, are curious about entrepreneurship and innovation, or are preparing for employment.

The Scheinfeld Center offers students in any field a chance to learn from and network with world-class business mentors, as well as participate in internships with local companies that are engaged internationally.

Students can develop their global savvy further through SBCC’s International Business (IBUS) courses, which address the biggest skill gaps facing today’s small businesses in our global business environment, including importing and exporting basics, export documentation and compliance, eCommerce, international marketing and finance, and navigating common technical barriers, standards, and labeling.

“In addition to the critical industry information business professionals receive while enrolled in our International Business and Entrepreneurship courses, students and regional business owners also have access to no-cost business consulting through the California Centers for International Trade Development (CITD) and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) hosted at the Scheinfeld Center,” Samson said.

“Local businesses looking to grow and tap into the global market have a number of excellent resources available to them right here in the tri-county region.”

Below is a listing of all Eentrepreneurship and International Business courses offered this fall. Most entrepreneurship classes meet weekly in the evening at SBCC, and all SBCC international business courses are offered online to fit into a business professional’s busy schedule.

Visit www.sbcc.edu to apply and register for classes.

Fall 2018 ENT courses:

● Introduction to Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Entrepreneurship: Idea to Business Model

● Global Entrepreneurship (a new course)

● Enterprise Launch.

Fall 2018 IBUS courses:

● Introduction to International Business

● Basics of Importing and Exporting

● International Trade Skills for Global Business Professionals

● Legal Environment of International Business

● International Fashion and Beauty Product Development

● Global Fashion and Beauty Industry Marketing

● Global Fashion Trends in Retail and E-tail

In addition to the upcoming slate of fall courses, the Scheinfeld Center is offering global entrepreneurship business events and resources, including:

● The first South Central Coast Global Trade Profile, available early September

● T-Shirt that Travels the World module for high school teachers and students, fall semester

● Global from the Get Go Competition for high school students - Sept. 21

● Export Compliance Deep Dive Summit for business owners, entrepreneurs, and educators - Oct. 4

● Certified Global Business Professional (CGBP) preparatory class (Trade Skills for Global Business Professionals online course) - Oct. 22-Dec. 15

● Bounce Back Better: Entrepreneurial Opportunities to Cultivate Resilient Communities Post Disaster livestream webinar - Nov. 9

To learn more about these events and resources, visit www.scheinfeld.sbcc.edu or contact Scheinfeld Center director Julie Samson at [email protected].

— Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center.

 

