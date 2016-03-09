Acclaimed Singer Táta Vega to Perform at TRAP Benefit Concert

An incredible line-up of musicians — including Táta Vega, Bill Champlin, Airto Moreira and the band Pockets — will be playing at SOhO Sunday, March 13.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are available here.

This performance will be in support of The Rhythmic Arts Program (TRAP), which drummer/TRAP Founder and CEO Eddie Tuduri describes as a program that “educates individuals with intellectual and developmental differences as well as children in typical preschools by embracing a unique methodology that encompasses rhythm as a modality to address basic life and learning skills as well as reading, writing and arithmetic.”

He continues, “Our approach includes visual, tactile, auditory and perceptual motor matches combined with speech to achieve results. You literally see it, feel it, hear it and speak the lesson.”

Táta Vega, who has sung backing vocals with many artists including Michael Jackson, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Madonna and Leon Russell — and who was one of the featured artists in the Academy Award winning documentary film 20 Feet From Stardom — told Noozhawk, “I’ve known Eddie since I was a teenager. I remember sleeping in his garage when I didn’t have a place to stay, as a kid, you know? We were rock and roll!”

According to Vega, after a surfing accident that broke his neck, Tuduri’s role as a rock and roller became dramatically different.

“His whole life changed, and he changed. Because of that, it makes me think about what really is important in life. He really has changed my mind about a lot of things, by the way that he gives. He gives unconditionally, and he gives until he can’t stand up anymore,” she said.

Regarding TRAP, Vega enthuses, “I’ve seen what I call miracles — I would say miracles — because literally there are people that have been living in darkness, in a sense. It’s as though this program is a light. It just draws people out.

“It doesn’t just transform the person, the child, it transforms everyone around them, their family, ” she continues. “It’s like a chain reaction, or like when you throw a pebble in the water and it just forms those rings, and it goes out. Endlessly this goes out — it touches everything. That’s what this program is doing.”

In the early 1970s, Vega was a member of the band Pollution, along with Dobie Gray. The band didn’t hit it big, but she reflects, “Sometimes I think that had that happened for us, maybe I wouldn’t be on the phone talking to you today. You know? Because I was very young, very gullible, very vulnerable, and so many people were dropping dead all around me from overdoses.

“I don’t doubt for a second that if I hadn’t been one I would’ve certainly at least ended up in a hospital somewhere. So I'm kind of glad. Part of me wished it could’ve happened, but the other side of me says I’m kind of glad it didn’t happen. You never know.”

Vega went on to become an in-demand backing vocalist, including a recent five-year stint with Elton John. Asked about this, she says,

“Let me put it this way: There were nights that Elton would be up there and I’d forget to sing because I was so mesmerized and so fascinated. Sometimes, you just cry because you think, ‘How did I get here?’ Here’s a man who I’d stay up and listen to his record, listen to it over and over and over, until I wore that thing out.”

It was her career as a backing vocalist that led to her appearance in 20 Feet from Stardom. She, however, sees that documentary through a broader lens.

“The thing is, although it was a story about singers, when you really look at the story, you realize this is a story about all of us, because everybody at one time or another had a dream, and sometimes people around you, well-meaning, stamp that dream down. Or they’re jealous, or they don’t understand.

“Things happen to us, and we just think it’s too late for us. And that movie, I hope to God, sets something on fire in them. It sparks something. That the light comes back in their eyes, and they realize it isn’t too late.”

It’s a treat to hear Vega sing live, so be sure to catch her at the TRAP benefit concert at SOhO on Sunday night. Her heart will be with the kids that TRAP serves.

She says, “These people are not invisible. They’re everywhere, and they’re beautiful, and they matter. I feel like God allowed them to live for a reason. There’s a plan and a purpose, or they wouldn’t be here, so to me they’re a blessing.

If we would just take a minute and watch these kids, or meet one, or interact, you’ll see... I saw this phrase that this person used — and I believe it is ‘you will see the eyes of God’ — I realized that they really were hipper than a lot of us people that think we’ve got it together.”



— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara.