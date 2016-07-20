According to DCCC Poll, Carbajal Holds Commanding Lead Over Fareed

After Democrat Salud Carbajal’s definitive first-place primary win and strong fundraising quarter, a new poll released by the DCCC shows Carbajal leading Republican Justin Fareed by 10 points, 49 percent to 39 percent.

Carbajal won June’s primary by 11 points and raised nearly two-and-a-half times more than Fareed in the second quarter of 2016.

His strong lead comes from the fact that Carbajal has consolidated key voting groups including independents, women, young voters and Latinos.

Also notable, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton holds a 15-point lead over Donald Trump in the Central Coast district.

“This poll shows Central Coast voters will soundly reject Donald Trump and Justin Fareed’s right-wing extremism this November,” said Barb Solish of the DCCC.

The polling memo can be read here.

— Barb Solish represents the DCCC.