Accounting Firm’s Annual Program Focuses on Health Care Issues

Professionals in field of finance attended C&D llp event

Some 70 financial professionals gathered for C&D llp luncheon.
Some 70 financial professionals gathered for C&D llp luncheon.
By Jenny Willis for C&D llp | November 8, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Solvang accounting firm of C&D llp hosted its annual luncheon for some 70 financial professionals at Alisal Guest Ranch on Nov. 2. The firm has been hosting the event since 1994 and said it has become a favorite of financial professionals in the county.

Attendees included bankers, investment advisors, trust officers, attorneys and appraisers from leading firms in the Santa Ynez Valley and throughout the Central Coast.

The afternoon's program — titled Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance Carriers, and The State of Single-Payer in California — was presented by Marcus Wilson of Tolman and Wiker and Jason Herbison of LISI Broker Service.

Wilson discussed the current status of the Affordable Care Act, changes in insurance carriers servicing the Central Coast and the significant increases in premiums seen by many individuals and businesses.

Herbison spoke about the proposed single-payer system in California under the ballot initiative SB 562. His talk included the pros and cons of the proposed single-payer system, as well as the challenges in funding this type of health care system.

C&D llp partner Tammy R. Vogsland, CPA, had opened the luncheon by welcoming guests and introducing C&D partners and staff in attendance.

Partner, Michael J. Sgobba, CPA, closed the program by giving an overview of the House of Representatives proposed tax bill and key provisions included in the legislation.

C&D llp, CPAs and Advisors, established more than 50 years ago, is the largest firm of certified public accountants in the Santa Ynez Valley and among the largest in Santa Barbara County.

The firm’s professionals of 34, including 11 CPAs, serve a diverse clientele that includes individuals and companies from within and outside the local area.

— Jenny Willis for C&D llp.

 
