Goleta’s Accurate Aviation Mourns Bob Trimble & Terri Day Who Died in Small Plane Crash

On Saturday, Accurate Aviation lost two of our own, Bob Trimble and Terri Day, to a small plane crash in San Bernardino County near the Big Morongo Canyon Preserve.

Bob and Terri had been returning to Santa Barbara from Palm Springs when their Piper PA­28R­180 Arrow went down.

Due to the harsh terrain, investigators were unable to access the crash site until Sunday.

While the incident continues to be investigated by the FAA and NTSB, inclement weather is suspected to be a factor.

Bob served as General Manager at Accurate Aviation, where his daily duties made him a familiar face to the aviation community in Santa Barbara.

He was also an avid pilot and aircraft lover — the purpose of their trip had been to donate various aviation and military­related memorabilia to the Palm Springs Air Museum.

In addition to his responsibilities at Accurate, Bob was also a faculty member at Santa Barbara City College in the Department of Alcohol and Drug Counseling and served the community’s recovering in a multitude of capacities. Bob was a decorated veteran who served his country in Vietnam. He was 71.

Terri worked as Accurate’s Human Resources and Training Manager. She had been newly engaged to the company’s president, Tom McGregor. Terri had a particular fondness for football games and Rock and Roll concerts (and made no attempt to hide it!).

Having recently moved to California, she nonetheless made a significant impact on the community and will be missed for her love of life and sense of humor. Terri was 50.

The loss of these two remarkable individuals continues to be a shock to family and friends.

To Bob and Terri: ‘Blue skies and tailwinds.’ The Accurate Aviation family will miss you both dearly.

Memorial details will be released later this week.