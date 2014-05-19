Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:41 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Supervisor Candidate Roger Aceves Receives $242,000 in Oil, Development Donations

By Supervisor Janet Wolf Campaign | May 19, 2014 | 12:03 p.m.

The re-election campaign of Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf announced that since the close of the last campaign finance report, her opponent, Roger Aceves, has received more than $242,000 in large donations, as shown on recently filed campaign finance statements.

“It is important that the residents of the Second District are aware of the unprecedented amount of money that big oil companies and major development interests are spending in their effort to remove me from the Board of Supervisors,” Wolf said.

Aceves has supported relaxed air quality standards for oil development projects, and has a record that shows he will reduce regulations to encourage growth and development.

Here is just a sample of the special interest money that Roger Aceves has accumulated during this campaign:

» Santa Maria Energy — $42,500
» Chumash Casino/SY Band of Mission Indians — $39,000
» ERG Oil Operating Company, Bakersfield — $30,000
» Ken Hunter, Hunter-Dooley Family Trust (oil & development interests) — $20,000
» West Coast Welding & Construction, Ventura — $15,000
» Pacific Petroleum California, Inc., Orcutt — $10,000
» Towbes Group Real Estate Development — $10,100
» Central Coast Piping Products, Oxnard — $10,000
» James Eudy/Metal Clad, Bakersfield (oil & geothermal) — $10,000
» Kevin Kinyon Construction, Santa Maria — $10,000
» NTS Oil Field Construction, Bakersfield — $10,000
» Rockin CJ Transport, Orcutt (oil transport) — $10,000
» Mark Linehan/WinPac (real estate development) — $ 8,000
» Home Builders Association — $5,000

“There is a lot at stake in this election, the future of our county really lies in the balance," Wold said. "I recently voted to require that Santa Maria Energy’s project to drill 136 new wells in Orcutt live up to our air quality standards. In recent months, that one company has invested over $42,000 in my opponent’s campaign, in the hope that he will be the decision maker when they bring their proposal for up to 7,000 new wells to the county.

“The residents of the Second District know that I care deeply about their health and welfare, and that I will  fight to protect our residents, our community and our environment. I will continue to advocate for sound planning principals to reduce traffic congestion, while improving our roads, protecting our open space and agricultural lands."

Election Day is June 3.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 