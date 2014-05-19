Supervisor Candidate Roger Aceves Receives $242,000 in Oil, Development Donations

The re-election campaign of Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf announced that since the close of the last campaign finance report, her opponent, Roger Aceves, has received more than $242,000 in large donations, as shown on recently filed campaign finance statements.

“It is important that the residents of the Second District are aware of the unprecedented amount of money that big oil companies and major development interests are spending in their effort to remove me from the Board of Supervisors,” Wolf said.

Aceves has supported relaxed air quality standards for oil development projects, and has a record that shows he will reduce regulations to encourage growth and development.

Here is just a sample of the special interest money that Roger Aceves has accumulated during this campaign:

» Santa Maria Energy — $42,500

» Chumash Casino/SY Band of Mission Indians — $39,000

» ERG Oil Operating Company, Bakersfield — $30,000

» Ken Hunter, Hunter-Dooley Family Trust (oil & development interests) — $20,000

» West Coast Welding & Construction, Ventura — $15,000

» Pacific Petroleum California, Inc., Orcutt — $10,000

» Towbes Group Real Estate Development — $10,100

» Central Coast Piping Products, Oxnard — $10,000

» James Eudy/Metal Clad, Bakersfield (oil & geothermal) — $10,000

» Kevin Kinyon Construction, Santa Maria — $10,000

» NTS Oil Field Construction, Bakersfield — $10,000

» Rockin CJ Transport, Orcutt (oil transport) — $10,000

» Mark Linehan/WinPac (real estate development) — $ 8,000

» Home Builders Association — $5,000

“There is a lot at stake in this election, the future of our county really lies in the balance," Wold said. "I recently voted to require that Santa Maria Energy’s project to drill 136 new wells in Orcutt live up to our air quality standards. In recent months, that one company has invested over $42,000 in my opponent’s campaign, in the hope that he will be the decision maker when they bring their proposal for up to 7,000 new wells to the county.

“The residents of the Second District know that I care deeply about their health and welfare, and that I will fight to protect our residents, our community and our environment. I will continue to advocate for sound planning principals to reduce traffic congestion, while improving our roads, protecting our open space and agricultural lands."

Election Day is June 3.