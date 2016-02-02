Achadjian Ahead in Poll, Carbajal Holds Fundraising Lead in Congressional Race

U.S. Congressional candidate Katcho Achadjian would lead all other candidates in the 24th Congressional District race if the primary election were held today, according to poll results announced by his campaign Tuesday.

Twenty percent of voters said they would vote for Achadjian, a Republican, according to the poll results.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal, both Democrats, were tied at 12 percent, while other candidates, according to the poll, had 7 percent of the vote or less.

Achadjian’s campaign claimed that when voters learned more about him, his lead widened to 29 percent compared to Schneider’s 12 percent and Carbajal’s 11 percent, while other candidates dropped to 4 percent support or less.

“This is great news for our campaign,” campaign spokeswoman Nyri Achadjian said.

“It means Democrats and Republicans alike feel the need for change and accountability, and they recognize how important it is to send someone to Congress with proven experience and a track record of working across the aisle to get things done. The people want smaller and more efficient government, less restricting regulations, and lower taxes.”

The other candidates downplayed the significance of the poll results.

Schneider’s campaign consultant, Dave Jacobson, said Schneider continues to be the leading Democrat in the race.

“With a rigged system meant to protect the politically connected, the powerful or their hand-picked successors, the evidence nonetheless couldn’t be clearer: Mayor Helene Schneider’s grassroots-powered, issue-driven campaign, which aims to take on Washington’s establishment and the status quo in order to cut through the political gridlock to get things done, is continuing to resonate with voters,” he said.

“That’s why Mayor Schneider continues to be the leading Democrat in every poll conducted in this race.”

Kayla Berube, campaign manager for Republican Justin Fareed, pointed to the recent fundraising results, in which Fareed brought in $871,000 in 2015.

“As proven by our year-end fundraising report, our campaign continues to gain momentum and enthusiasm as we move into 2016,” Berube said.

“That being said, it’s still early in the race, so we will continue to work hard to connect with voters throughout the district to give them the choice between do-nothing career politicians and someone with fresh ideas who will fight for California’s Central Coast.”

Carbajal did not respond to Noozhawk’s request for comment.

With the January-December 2015 fundraising reports now filed with the Federal Election Commission, Carbajal continues to lead all candidates in campaign fundraising.

He raised $1.38 million and had $970,000 in cash on hand to spend as of the Dec. 31 reporting date, according to FEC records.

Fareed raised $871,000 and had $767,000 in cash on hand.

In 2015, Schneider raised $480,000 and had $247,000 of cash on hand, while ​Achadjian raised $418,000 and had $257,000 on hand.

William Ostrander raised $22,000 and the other candidates who have filed papers with the FEC — Matt Kokkonen and Steve Isakson — have not reported any campaign fundraising.

Moore Information, Inc. conducted the telephone poll of 405 likely primary voters in January 2016. Both landline and cell phone interviews were conducted, with a margin of error at +/- 5 percent, according to the Achadjian campaign.

