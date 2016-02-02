Friday, April 27 , 2018, 9:02 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Achadjian Ahead in Poll, Carbajal Holds Fundraising Lead in Congressional Race

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | February 2, 2016 | 6:07 p.m.

U.S. Congressional candidate Katcho Achadjian would lead all other candidates in the 24th Congressional District race if the primary election were held today, according to poll results announced by his campaign Tuesday. 

Twenty percent of voters said they would vote for Achadjian, a Republican, according to the poll results.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal, both Democrats, were tied at 12 percent, while other candidates, according to the poll, had 7 percent of the vote or less.

Achadjian’s campaign claimed that when voters learned more about him, his lead widened to 29 percent compared to Schneider’s 12 percent and Carbajal’s 11 percent, while other candidates dropped to 4 percent support or less.

“This is great news for our campaign,” campaign spokeswoman Nyri Achadjian said.

“It means Democrats and Republicans alike feel the need for change and accountability, and they recognize how important it is to send someone to Congress with proven experience and a track record of working across the aisle to get things done. The people want smaller and more efficient government, less restricting regulations, and lower taxes.”

The other candidates downplayed the significance of the poll results.

Schneider’s campaign consultant, Dave Jacobson, said Schneider continues to be the leading Democrat in the race.

“With a rigged system meant to protect the politically connected, the powerful or their hand-picked successors, the evidence nonetheless couldn’t be clearer: Mayor Helene Schneider’s grassroots-powered, issue-driven campaign, which aims to take on Washington’s establishment and the status quo in order to cut through the political gridlock to get things done, is continuing to resonate with voters,” he said.

“That’s why Mayor Schneider continues to be the leading Democrat in every poll conducted in this race.”

Kayla Berube, campaign manager for Republican Justin Fareed, pointed to the recent fundraising results, in which Fareed brought in $871,000 in 2015. 

“As proven by our year-end fundraising report, our campaign continues to gain momentum and enthusiasm as we move into 2016,” Berube said.

“That being said, it’s still early in the race, so we will continue to work hard to connect with voters throughout the district to give them the choice between do-nothing career politicians and someone with fresh ideas who will fight for California’s Central Coast.”

Carbajal did not respond to Noozhawk’s request for comment.

With the January-December 2015 fundraising reports now filed with the Federal Election Commission, Carbajal continues to lead all candidates in campaign fundraising.

He raised $1.38 million and had $970,000 in cash on hand to spend as of the Dec. 31 reporting date, according to FEC records.

Fareed raised $871,000 and had $767,000 in cash on hand.

In 2015, Schneider raised $480,000 and had $247,000 of cash on hand, while ​Achadjian raised $418,000 and had $257,000 on hand.

William Ostrander raised $22,000 and the other candidates who have filed papers with the FEC — Matt Kokkonen and Steve Isakson — have not reported any campaign fundraising.

Moore Information, Inc. conducted the telephone poll of 405 likely primary voters in January 2016. Both landline and cell phone interviews were conducted, with a margin of error at +/- 5 percent, according to the Achadjian campaign.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 