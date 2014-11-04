Achadjian, Williams Winning State Assembly Re-Election Terms Handily

Both of the local California State Assembly incumbents coasted to easy wins in Tuesday night’s election, according to preliminary election results.

It looks like Republican incumbent Katcho Achadjian will hold onto the 37th District and Democrat Das Williams will win re-election for the 35th District.

Achadjian represents San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County including Santa Maria and Lompoc. With 100 percent of precincts reporting from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday night, he was far ahead of challenger Heidi Harmon with 62.7percent of the vote to her 37.3 percent.

Williams represents southern Santa Barbara County and northern Ventura County and was winning handily with only a handful of Ventura County precincts left to be counted. As of midnight, Williams had 57.5 percent of the vote against challenger Ron Deblauw, who had 42.5 percent.

