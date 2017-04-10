Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:09 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Achievement House to Take Home Green at Charity Golf Event

By Richel Rusco for Achievement House | April 10, 2017 | 3:30 p.m.

Achievement House in San Luis Obispo is looking for golfers to join its 6th annual Charity Golf Tournament. The 10-hole tournament on Saturday, April 29, at Laguna Lake Golf Course, 11175 Los Osos Valley Road, is sponsored by Rabobank and several local businesses.

All proceeds from the golf scramble go toward a new computer lab to be used for the Activity Day Program at the Mailing & More facility.

For the last 60 years, Achievement House has supported adults with physical and intellectual challenges through a variety of programs, ranging from vocational training, to job placement, to community living services.

The nonprofit’s programs are all across San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County. The nursery, e-waste recycling and thrift stores are open to the community. Achievement House also operates the 11th Hole Grill at Laguna Golf Course.

The tournament will feature prizes and a raffle. Prizes will be given to the teams with the best and worst scores, as well as closest to pin. There will also be a $10,000 hole-in-one cash prize.

Registration is $50 per golfer and includes continental breakfast and lunch. On-course refreshments will be available. Registration and breakfast is at 8 a.m., with tee time at 9 a.m. A barbecue lunch will be served when golfers have completed the course.

Sign-ups are open for sponsors and golfers. Registration and sponsorship forms can be found online at http://www.achievementhouse.org/golf-tournament/.

— Richel Rusco for Achievement House.

 
