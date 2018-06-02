Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics Champions State Street Mile

Santa Barbara’s popular State Street Mile — benefiting the District Attorney’s Crime Victim Emergency Fund — returns Sunday, June 3, with the support of Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics, amputee athletes and their fans.

The event’s third annual Amputee Mile welcomes all comers ready for a run, a walk or set to challenge the records.

“A lot of people talk about doing runs or want to do runs, but they don’t have the stamina for a 5K,” said Logan Newton, Achilles vice president and chief prosthetist.

“A mile is pretty short, and it gives everyone the opportunity to participate in something maybe they ordinarily wouldn’t be able to,” he said.

A grassroots group of running enthusiasts began the State Street Mile in 1983 as a scenic, fast, downhill mile through Santa Barbara’s business corridor.

In 2000, Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Assistance Program breathed new life into the event which has grown to include more than 1,000 elite athletes, walkers, runners, strollers and dog enthusiasts.

All proceeds benefit victims of crime with tangible needs such as housing assistance, food, clothing, emergency lodging, and repair costs.

The Finish Line Festival near the corner of State and De La Guerra streets runs until noon where there will be free face-painting, massage and sponsor booths, including the Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics booth.

Everyone is invited to meet amputee athletes, and to learn about, see and touch the latest in prosthetics, including OttoBock Michelangelo prosthetic, the most advanced myoelectric prosthetic hand on the market.

“Not everyone who comes out for this event is running,” Newton said. “Quite a few are walking, pushing strollers, just having a good time. They’re not necessarily trying to compete or win it.”

But there are records set, ready to be broken.

“It’s an incredible spectator event,” said Megan Rheinschild, Victim Assistance Fund program director. “The men’s mile record is one of the fastest road miles that’s been run. The men’s record is 3:49. The women’s is 4:21.

“This event has gained a lot of traction with people from all over the country coming to do the elite mile,” Rheinschild said.

Gilberto Alavez set the men’s amputee record of 5:42 in 2016. Karen Aydelott’s 13:04 in 2017 set the women’s mark.

State Street Mile includes several divisions, including the YMCA Family Fun Mile, World Championship Dog Mile, eight age-group categories from 10 and under to 60 plus, Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics Amputee Mile, and Hoka One One Elite Miles and Masters Miles.

The State Street Mile is a Santa Barbara Athletic Association Grand Prix and Junior Grand Prix event, as well as a Bring Back the Mile featured event.

Registration for State Street Mile is open up to and including race day. Visit SBMile.com for details. For more information about Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics, visit www.achillespo.com.

— Jennifer Best for Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics.