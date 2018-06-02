Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 11:07 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics Champions State Street Mile

Proceeds benefit District Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Assistance Program

Third annual Amputee Mile open to runners and walkers.
Third annual Amputee Mile open to runners and walkers. (Courtesy photo)
By Jennifer Best for Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics | June 2, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara’s popular State Street Mile — benefiting the District Attorney’s Crime Victim Emergency Fund — returns Sunday, June 3, with the support of Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics, amputee athletes and their fans.

The event’s third annual Amputee Mile welcomes all comers ready for a run, a walk or set to challenge the records.

“A lot of people talk about doing runs or want to do runs, but they don’t have the stamina for a 5K,” said Logan Newton, Achilles vice president and chief prosthetist.

“A mile is pretty short, and it gives everyone the opportunity to participate in something maybe they ordinarily wouldn’t be able to,” he said.

A grassroots group of running enthusiasts began the State Street Mile in 1983 as a scenic, fast, downhill mile through Santa Barbara’s business corridor.

In 2000, Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Assistance Program breathed new life into the event which has grown to include more than 1,000 elite athletes, walkers, runners, strollers and dog enthusiasts.

All proceeds benefit victims of crime with tangible needs such as housing assistance, food, clothing, emergency lodging, and repair costs.

The Finish Line Festival near the corner of State and De La Guerra streets runs until noon where there will be free face-painting, massage and sponsor booths, including the Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics booth.

Everyone is invited to meet amputee athletes, and to learn about, see and touch the latest in prosthetics, including OttoBock Michelangelo prosthetic, the most advanced myoelectric prosthetic hand on the market.

“Not everyone who comes out for this event is running,” Newton said. “Quite a few are walking, pushing strollers, just having a good time. They’re not necessarily trying to compete or win it.”

But there are records set, ready to be broken.

“It’s an incredible spectator event,” said Megan Rheinschild, Victim Assistance Fund program director. “The men’s mile record is one of the fastest road miles that’s been run. The men’s record is 3:49. The women’s is 4:21.

“This event has gained a lot of traction with people from all over the country coming to do the elite mile,” Rheinschild said.

Gilberto Alavez set the men’s amputee record of 5:42 in 2016. Karen Aydelott’s 13:04 in 2017 set the women’s mark.

State Street Mile includes several divisions, including the YMCA Family Fun Mile, World Championship Dog Mile, eight age-group categories from 10 and under to 60 plus, Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics Amputee Mile, and Hoka One One Elite Miles and Masters Miles.

The State Street Mile is a Santa Barbara Athletic Association Grand Prix and Junior Grand Prix event, as well as a Bring Back the Mile featured event.

Registration for State Street Mile is open up to and including race day. Visit SBMile.com for details. For more information about Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics, visit www.achillespo.com.

— Jennifer Best for Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 