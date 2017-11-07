Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:54 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

ACLU to Examine Immigrant Rights in Time of Trump

By Catalina Treviso for American Civil Liberties Union of Santa Barbara | November 7, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The community is invited to join the ACLU of Santa Barbara for a discussion on the significance of the Trump administration’s policy changes to immigration and citizenship.

The free event titled Immigrant Rights and Citizenship in the Trump Era will be 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Parish Hall, Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara St. The lineup of speakers includes:

Mohammad Tajsar, staff attorney for the Southern California ACLU office. He will discuss his work on national security and counter-terrorism policy, focusing on the effects of national security law on Arab, Muslim, Middle Eastern, and South Asian communities.

Yama Niazi, former Imam of the Islamic Society of Santa Barbara and founder of the Blessed Tree Foundation. Niaza will address the impact of Trump’s attempted Muslim ban on the Muslim community.

Maricela Morales, executive director of CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy). Morales will discuss the work of her organization on immigrant rights in the local community.

Diana Valdivia, UCSB’s coordinator of Undocumented Student Services.

Rony Castellanos, UCSB Undocumented Queer Student of Color.

For more information, call 452-5839 or 451-1734.

— Catalina Treviso for American Civil Liberties Union of Santa Barbara.

 
