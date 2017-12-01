Concerts Feature Grammy-winning Stringed Instrument Players

The Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association will present two upcoming concerts by Grammy-winning musicians Laurence Juber, John Jorgenson and Maria Muldaur at the Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St.

The nonprofit performances are part of the Wooden Hall Concerts series, co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, which owns the theater.

The Wooden Hall Concerts are acoustic, intimate 90-minute shows set in a historic 1925 theater in downtown Santa Barbara featuring world class-stringed instrument players.

Fingerstyle with guitarist Juber will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, followed by John Jorgenson and Maria Muldaur playing jazz and swing gems of the 1920s and '30s at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

Juber, a solo performer, recording artist, composer and arranger, also is offering a player’s workshop 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2.

Juber's playing fuses folk, jazz, blues, pop and classical styles, creating a multi-faceted performance that belies the use of only one instrument.

First internationally recognized as lead guitarist in Beatle Paul McCartney’s Wings, with whom he won a Grammy, Juber has since established himself as world-renowned guitar virtuoso and entertainer.

Juber has released 25 solo albums, which spotlight his unique touch and tone on acoustic guitar. He can be heard on recordings from artists as diverse as Dan Hicks & The Hot Licks, Seal and the French chanteuse Sylvie Vartin.

Juber is featured on the soundtracks to hundreds of TV shows, video games, documentaries and movies.

Grammy winner Jorgenson has been called “one of the most respected guitarists in the world."

Jorgenson has recorded or toured with Elton John, The Byrds, Bob Dylan, Bob Seger, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, Hank Williams Jr., Barbra Streisand, Luciano Pavarotti, Roy Orbison and Bonnie Raitt.

Jorgenson is known as one of the finest bluegrass musicians on guitar and mandolin, a pioneer of the American Gypsy Jazz movement and proficient on mandocello, Dobro, pedal steel guitar, piano, upright bass, clarinet, bassoon and saxophone.

Muldaur's extensive 40-album career has covered folk, blues, jug band, jazz and pop (“Midnight at the Oasis”). She has performed with such artists as David Grisman, Jim Kweskin, Bob Dylan, the Grateful Dead and Peter Rowan.

For more information and tickets, visit www.sbama.org.

— Kevin Gillies for Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association.