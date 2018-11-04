Sunday, November 4 , 2018, 12:03 pm | Partly Cloudy 73º

 
 
 
 

Acoustic Guitarist Clive Carroll Onstage at Alhecama

By Kevin Gillies for Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association | November 4, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Wooden Hall Concerts presents guitar great Clive Carroll, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St.

Carroll, who has established himself as one of the world’s premier acoustic guitar players, will be leaving directly from the Santa Barbara show to accompany Tommy Emmanuel on his European tour.
 
Carroll has toured across Europe, Australia the Middle East and North America, garnering praise for his performances of everything from 16th and 17th century lute music to jazz standards, blues, Irish reels and his own groundbreaking music.

Carroll's compositions, coupled with his versatility and technical virtuosity, have rendered him one of today’s most admired and respected guitarists.

The Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association, fully nonprofit and volunteer, produces the Wooden Hall Concerts which host top guitar players who are not often seen in such an intimate setting. All proceeds go to the artists and the Trust for Historic Preservation for the use of the venue.
 
For tickets for this and the entire 2019 season, visit www.sbama.org.

— Kevin Gillies for Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 