Acoustic Guitarist Clive Carroll Onstage at Alhecama

The Wooden Hall Concerts presents guitar great Clive Carroll, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St.

Carroll, who has established himself as one of the world’s premier acoustic guitar players, will be leaving directly from the Santa Barbara show to accompany Tommy Emmanuel on his European tour.



Carroll has toured across Europe, Australia the Middle East and North America, garnering praise for his performances of everything from 16th and 17th century lute music to jazz standards, blues, Irish reels and his own groundbreaking music.

Carroll's compositions, coupled with his versatility and technical virtuosity, have rendered him one of today’s most admired and respected guitarists.

The Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association, fully nonprofit and volunteer, produces the Wooden Hall Concerts which host top guitar players who are not often seen in such an intimate setting. All proceeds go to the artists and the Trust for Historic Preservation for the use of the venue.



For tickets for this and the entire 2019 season, visit www.sbama.org.

— Kevin Gillies for Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association.