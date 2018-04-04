Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:51 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Act of Selflessness by Fiona Kuesis Exemplifies a Phil Womble Award Recipient

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 11, 2017 | 6:05 p.m.
Fiona Kuesis is the Phil Womble Award recipient from San Marcos. Click to view larger
Fiona Kuesis is the Phil Womble Award recipient from San Marcos.

The act of selflessness Fiona Kuesis showed a San Marcos teammate at the CIF Swimming Championships last spring is a perfect example of what the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award represents.

Kuesis was presented the award for high character and sportsmanship at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

The junior student-athlete carries a 4.3 grade point average, plays water polo and swims for the Royals, is a member of the school’s Resource Family Association Student Support Team and HOSA, an international student organization that promotes career opportunities in the health care industry.

Outside of school, she’s put in several hours of community service work at Sarah House, a facility that provides end-of-life care for people with low incomes.

In addition, she has been a part of the Santa Barbara City Junior Lifeguard Program and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

She's won several awards as an athlete, but it was her act of giving and the support of a teammate that overwhelmed San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth.

“She’s a phenomenal athlete, there’s no two ways about that,” Roth said. “In my program you have to swim and play water polo. She’s primarily a water polo player. These kids swim all year long, they work really hard, and we go to the CIF championships and try to be the best we can be.

“Fiona was an All-American (swimmer) as a freshman and she was really excited to repeat that her sophomore year.”

At the CIF Prelims, Kuesis swam in several events, including the 4x50 freestyle relay. The relay team qualified for the finals.

Roth had a senior athlete he took to the CIF Meet. Her times weren’t as fast as Kuesis, but Roth wanted to give her a shot. He had her do a time trial and set a standard for her to meet. If she swam 25.1 seconds, she could swim in the relay final.

She swam 25.3.

After watching her fall short of the mark, Roth told her, “I’m so sorry. You’ve done everything right for four years. I wanted to put you in this race but you had to go 25.1. I’m sorry I have to swim Fiona. She’s earned the spot.”

Roth said the two of them cried.

“I feel terrible. This girl’s high school season and career is coming to an end like this,” he said.

After the emotional moment, Roth said Kuesis told him: “I want to give my spot to Luisa. I want her to swim for me today.”

Stunned by her statement, Roth replied: “Wait, that’s your spot. You’re faster and we need to present ourselves the best we can. And she said, ‘No, the team needs Luisa today.’”

Roth called it a special moment.

“Everyone wanted Fiona to swim but they were so excited to have Luisa in that race. It was pretty amazing. I think it gave our team this huge sense of inspiration.”

The team finished third in the fastest heat for high schoolers in the country.

“We swam this amazing time and Luisa went on to be an All-American,” Roth said. “And Fiona gave that to her and gave her that opportunity.

“When the Phil Womble Award came up, I thought this is something that Phil would have really appreciated: a hard working student athlete that does everything right and finds a way to positively impact other people’s lives."

Kuesis said her decision was well worth it. 

“If you knew Luisa, the joy she got by swimming that race means so much more than me getting a title as All-American,” she told the audience when she accepted her award Monday.

“Being able to see her and give her the opportunity surpasses anything I would have gotten out of it. “

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 