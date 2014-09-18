Full Slate of Activities Planned for Active Aging Week

Community members age 50 or older are invited to participate in a variety of free activities Sept. 21-27 in celebration of Active Aging Week.

Each day will offer a different activity and adults can participate in as many as they like. Participants will receive a stamp in their Adventure Passport and a raffle ticket for every completed activity. Adventure Passports are available at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave.

The raffle will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Santa Maria Lawn Bowling Club, 420 S. McClelland St.

Active Aging Week is sponsored by the City of Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department, PLAY, Inc., San Luis Sports Therapy, Luis Oasis Senior Center, Dignity Health, CHC, Santa Maria Lawn Bowling Club, Area Agency on Aging and Santa Maria Valley Senior Club.

Schedule of the Week’s Activities

Sunday, Sept. 21

Senior Dance, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 22

Gym Workout, Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, drop-in 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Swinging Seniors Softball, Hagerman Sports Complex, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 23

Strength Training Class, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 9 to 10 a.m.

Baseline Fitness Testing, San Luis Sports Therapy of Orcutt, drop-in 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (reservations are encouraged, 805.938.5320)

Yoga, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 10 to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Blood Pressure and Glucose Screening, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 9 to 11 a.m.

Conductorcise Class, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 9 to 10 a.m.

Knit, Chat & Crochet, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 25

Baseline Fitness Testing, San Luis Sports Therapy of Orcutt, drop-in 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (reservations are encouraged, 805.938.5320)

Strength Training Class, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 9 to 10 a.m.

Laughter Yoga, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.

Qigong Class, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 10 to 11 a.m.

Swinging Seniors Softball, Hagerman Sports Complex, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feldenkrais Movement, Luis Oasis Center, 2 to 3 p.m.

Writers Exposé, Luis Oasis Center, 3 to 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26

Seminar Series – Understanding Medicare, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 11 a.m. to noon

Intergenerational Bingo, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Waller Park, 8 a.m.

Lawn Bowling Lesson, Santa Maria Lawn Bowling Club, 1 to 3 p.m.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation & Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.