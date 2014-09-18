Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 3:08 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Full Slate of Activities Planned for Active Aging Week

By Dennis Smitherman for the City of Santa Maria | September 18, 2014 | 6:23 p.m.

Community members age 50 or older are invited to participate in a variety of free activities Sept. 21-27 in celebration of Active Aging Week.

Each day will offer a different activity and adults can participate in as many as they like. Participants will receive a stamp in their Adventure Passport and a raffle ticket for every completed activity. Adventure Passports are available at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave.

The raffle will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Santa Maria Lawn Bowling Club, 420 S. McClelland St.

Active Aging Week is sponsored by the City of Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department, PLAY, Inc., San Luis Sports Therapy, Luis Oasis Senior Center, Dignity Health, CHC, Santa Maria Lawn Bowling Club, Area Agency on Aging and Santa Maria Valley Senior Club.

Schedule of the Week’s Activities

Sunday, Sept. 21

Senior Dance, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 22

Gym Workout, Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, drop-in 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Swinging Seniors Softball, Hagerman Sports Complex, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 23

Strength Training Class, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 9 to 10 a.m.

Baseline Fitness Testing, San Luis Sports Therapy of Orcutt, drop-in 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (reservations are encouraged, 805.938.5320)

Yoga, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 10 to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Blood Pressure and Glucose Screening, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 9 to 11 a.m.

Conductorcise Class, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 9 to 10 a.m.

Knit, Chat & Crochet, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 25

Baseline Fitness Testing, San Luis Sports Therapy of Orcutt, drop-in 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (reservations are encouraged, 805.938.5320)

Strength Training Class, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 9 to 10 a.m.

Laughter Yoga, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.

Qigong Class, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 10 to 11 a.m.

Swinging Seniors Softball, Hagerman Sports Complex, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feldenkrais Movement, Luis Oasis Center, 2 to 3 p.m.

Writers Exposé, Luis Oasis Center, 3 to 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26

Seminar Series – Understanding Medicare, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 11 a.m. to noon

Intergenerational Bingo, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Waller Park, 8 a.m.

Lawn Bowling Lesson, Santa Maria Lawn Bowling Club, 1 to 3 p.m.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation & Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 