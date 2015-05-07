Human Rights Activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Speaking in Santa Barbara on May 23, to Receive Bradley Award

Ayaan Hirsi Ali, an outspoken human rights activist and founder of the AHA Foundation (the leading organization working to end honor violence against women), is set to receive the prestigious Bradley Award at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on June 3, just 10 days after giving a lecture at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara.

"Ayaan Hirsi Ali is a model of courage," Bradley Foundation President/CEO Michael Grebe said. "Her devotion to freedom, human rights and particularly the protection of women is inspiring and is deserving of this honor."

Her remarkable story begins as a young Muslim girl in Somalia, fleeing to the Netherlands to escape an arranged marriage, to becoming a Dutch Member of Parliament.

Hirsi Ali’s journey continued in America, where, as a Fellow at Harvard University, she became an outspoken advocate for human rights.

Hear Hirsi Ali’s story firsthand at 7 p.m. May 23 at the Granada Theatre. Tickets are on sale through the Granada Theatre box office at 805.899.2222.