Local Activist Steve Stormoen Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Print Comic Book

By Steve Stormoen | February 3, 2015 | 8:38 a.m.

Longtime Santa Barbara and Lompoc resident Steve Stormoen has launched a campaign on the fundraising site Kickstarter to fund the printing of his upcoming comic book.

The comic book, Proactive Insurance: The Pros, is about a team of spies working for an insurance company, and raised more than $1,300 —over half its goal — in less than one day.

To bring the comic to life, Stormoen has teamed up with Serbian psychologist-turned-artist Jelena Djordjevic.

“We've been working on this comic for over a year,” Stormoen said, “and to receive this kind of support is beyond humbling. I can't wait to bring this story to print.”

Stormoen, 29, is an active figure in political campaigns in Santa Barbara and Lompoc, having worked with groups like the Lompoc Theatre Project, Families ACT!, Right to Write (a group which recently helped overturn a policy in the Santa Barbara County Jail that restricted incoming mail to inmates), and Occupy groups in both cities. Stormoen says that the comic, with its themes about guns, privatization and veterans issues, draws from his experiences as an activist on the Central Coast, as well as his national work with groups like the Chelsea Manning Support Network.

Proactive Insurance: The Pros is far from a stereotypical superhero comic: “Some day, to say 'I've never read a comic book' will be as inconceivable as having never read a novel or watched a TV show,” Stormoen said. “I'm confident enough in the story we're telling that I think it stands up against the best stories from these other media—or at the bare minimum, we're certainly better than the worst. Why not make The Pros your first comic book?”

Click here for more information.

 

