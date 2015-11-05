Activities Planned Through Weekend to Honor Veterans in Santa Barbara, Goleta

Advice

Veterans will honored throughout the weekend and into next week as the community celebrates Veterans Day, which is next Wednesday.

On Saturday, thousands of runners are expected to take part in the Santa Barbara Veterans Day Half-Marathon and Relay Races, which will begin at 7 a.m. from the Henley Gate at UCSB and give runners the chance to run on a closed-to-traffic Highway 217.

The race will include a flyover of vintage war planes in formation, and flags will be handed out to all runners at the top of the “Veterans Mile,” where the course heads downhill and where veterans, active duty personnel and residents will cheer on the runners on the last mile to the finish.

To view a full list of road closures as a result of the race, click here.

The Veterans Day State Street Parade will take place Sunday at noon and begins at 1400 State Street and ends at 600 East Cabrillo Boulevard.

A flyover of more than 30 vintage planes in formations are expected around 12:45 p.m. and will be visible all over town, organizers said.

The parade below will feature more than 20 different vintage World War II vehicles, along with re-enactors, bands and floats. The event will end at the Fess Parker Hotel and surrounding grounds, where a concert will begin at 2 p.m. in the hotel's outdoor pavilion.

The public is invited to picnic or visit food trucks expected to be parked nearby.

The concert will be free and open to the public and will feature 75 minutes of patriotic classics and classical pieces from the Westmont Orchestra, led by Dr. Michael Shasberger.

On Wednesday, Veterans Day celebrations will be taking place across the South Coast. Many government offices and banks will be closed for the day.

In Goleta, the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., will be presenting its annual Veterans Day Celebration, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The keynote speaker at that event will be Vandenberg Air Force Base Colonel John C. Claxton, Commander of the 30th Launch Group, 30th Space Wing and a barbecue lunch will follow, where veterans and their families are welcome and will served first, event organizers said.

In Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation is hosting a ceremony, 123 East Canon Perdido, at 11 a.m. at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature a ceremony by members of Los Soldados del Real de Santa Bárbara to honor armed service veterans, their families, and currently serving military members.

On Wednesday night, a performance of "If All The Sky Were Paper" will take place at the Lobero Theater at 7:30 p.m.

The play, written by award-winning author Andrew Carroll, is based on a vast collection of wartime letters by soldiers, Marines, Sailors and Airmen and their loved ones at home. with correspondence spanning battlefronts of the American Revolution to modern day Iraq and Afghanistan.

The performance will benefit the local chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and are on sale now at the Lobero website and box office.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .