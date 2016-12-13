Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 2:33 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Actor Alan Thicke, a Carpinteria Resident, Dead of Heart Attack at 69

Entertainer was best known for playing Jason Seaver, a psychiatrist and father, on the family sitcom 'Growing Pains'

Alan Thicke and son Carter ride in the 2014 downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade, for which he served as grand marshal. Thicke, 69, died Tuesday of a heart attack. (Fritz Olenberger file photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 8:24 a.m. | December 13, 2016 | 9:12 p.m.

Alan Thicke, a Canadian-born actor, songwriter and game show host who lived in Carpinteria, died Tuesday of a heart attack.

Alan Thicke

Thicke, 69, reportedly passed away at a Burbank hospital after being stricken while playing hockey with one of his sons.

He was probably best known for playing Jason Seaver, a psychiatrist and father, on the family sitcom Growing Pains from 1985 to 1992.

He hosted several game and talk shows in both the United States and Canada, and also hosted the Miss USA Pageant and the Emmys.

He appeared in several dozen films and television shows, and was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2013.

Thicke, a longtime Santa Barbara-area resident, lived in Carpinteria with his third wife, Bolivian-born actress and model Tanya Callau, and son, Carter, 19. He also is survived by sons Brennan, 41, and Robin, 39.

Information about services was pending Tuesday night.

