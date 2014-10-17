Actor Alan Thicke Named Celebrity Grand Marshal for Downtown Holiday Parade

Downtown Santa Barbara is pleased to announce that acclaimed actor, composer, writer and reality show star Alan Thicke will serve as this year’s celebrity grand marshal for the 62nd annual Downtown Holiday Parade.

On Dec. 5, the parade will make its way down State Street amid marching bands, professionally-built floats, huge balloons and performance groups, under the theme “Winter Nights & Holiday Lights.”

Presiding over the 2014 parade, local resident Thicke is a seven-time Emmy nominee, often referred to as “America’s Dad” for his stint as patriarch Jason Seaver on Growing Pains. The popular and beloved sitcom ran from 1985-1992 on ABC.

Currently starring with his family in the second season of the TVGN/Slice sitcom/reality show Unusually Thicke, he began his career as a writer for TV series and specials, including Richard Pryor, Flip Wilson, Bill Cosby, Johnny Cash, Barry Manilow and Olivia Newton-John.

He composed the themes for Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes (which he sang!). He had a recurring role on TV’s How I Met Your Mother and appears regularly on Real Time with Bill Maher.

For the Huffington Post, Thicke authors the "Boomer Humor" column, which has so resonated in that demographic that he now fills open dates as emcee or keynote speaker for corporate events and awards shows. A champion for the cause of diabetes, Thicke was the keynote speaker at the annual Sansum Diabetes Research Institute’s “Together We Triumph” luncheon in Santa Barbara.

He was recently inducted into the Canadian Walk of Fame and is husband to former Miami model Tanya Callau and proud "Pops" to sons Brennan (entrepreneur), Robin (rock star) and Carter (high school genius), as well as grandsons Tyler and Julian.

The Downtown Holiday Parade will also feature the Holiday Prince and Fairy riding in a red 1968 Shelby GT500 convertible, driven by owner Stan Tabler. Santa Claus, the most anticipated appearance of the season, will conclude the festivities. For pre-parade one-on-one time photo op with Santa, kids will find him on his throne at Paseo Nuevo Center Court from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

Downtown Santa Barbara has balloon and float sponsors available. For more information about sponsorships or for a parade entry form call 805.962.2098 x804. For kids wishing to enter the Holiday Prince & Fairy Art Contest, contact Susie at x800. To attend a Creative Workshop for suggestions on how to enhance your parade entry using costuming, lighting, music, decorations and more, contact [email protected].

The Downtown Holiday Parade is free and begins at 6:30 p.m. on State Street at Sola Street and concludes at Cota Street. For more information, contact Downtown Santa Barbara at 805.962.2098 x804 or click here.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing director for Downtown Santa Barbara.