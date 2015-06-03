Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 1:17 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Actor Billy Baldwin, Former Lompoc Mayor Joyce Howerton Join KCLU Advisory Board

By Karin Grennan for California Lutheran University | June 3, 2015 | 9:13 a.m.

Actor and philanthropist Billy Baldwin of Santa Barbara and community advocate Joyce Howerton of Lompoc have joined the KCLU Advisory Board.

Baldwin has had major roles in many films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Squid & The Whale, Sliver, Backdraft and Virus. In recent years, he has had recurring roles on several TV shows, including Hawaii 5-0, Hot in Cleveland, Gossip Girl, Parenthood and Dirty Sexy Money. Baldwin has also crossed over into music production.

In addition to the KCLU Advisory Board, Baldwin serves on the boards of the Massapequa Community Fund in his New York hometown, the Committee to Preserve Olympic Wrestling, the Multimedia Arts & Design Academy at Santa Barbara High School, and the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund.

Howerton, who served three terms as Lompoc’s mayor, is the North County district representative for Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson. She was previously the executive director of the Santa Barbara County Action Network, a nonprofit organization focused on social and economic justice and land use issues. She was also the outreach coordinator for The Fund for Santa Barbara and set up the organization’s first North County office. She currently serves on the Santa Barbara County Committee on Schools, the Santa Barbara County Housing Authority Surf Development Company Board and the Environmental Defense Center Advisory Board.

As a member of the KCLU Advisory Board, Baldwin and Howerton will help develop long-range plans and coordinate fundraising efforts for the National Public Radio station.

They join 11 other members on the board. They are chair Gordon Morrell with Yardi Systems; Arnold Brier with Yardi Systems; management consultant Sue Chadwick; Charles W. Cohen with Jackson DeMarco Tidus Peckenpaugh; Melinda Johnson with Judicial Arbitration & Mediation Services; former Ventura County CEO Johnny Johnston; attorney Tom Malley; Charles McClintock with Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law; Scott Mitnick with the city of Thousand Oaks; Blaise Simqu with SAGE Publications; and former portfolio manager Dave Watson.

KCLU provides NPR and award-winning local news programming to more than 100,000 weekly listeners in Ventura County at 88.3 FM, in southern Santa Barbara County at 102.3 FM and 1340 AM, on the Central Coast at 89.7 FM, in San Luis Obispo at 92.1 FM and online at kclu.org. A community service of California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, the station is supported by its listening members and by underwriting from local, regional and national corporations and foundations.

For more information about KCLU, call 805.493.3900.

— Karin Grennan is the media relations manager for California Lutheran University.

 

