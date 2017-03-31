Film, Panel Discussion Focus on Kidney Disease

Following the screening of the new comedy Going in Style, actor Billy Baldwin will moderate a panel discussion aimed at giving the audience a better understanding of kidney disease, organ transplantation, and living-organ donation.

The movie screening is 7-8:30 p.m., with panel discussion following from 8:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at Paseo Nuevo Cinemas, 8 W. De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara. A 6-7 p.m. wine reception will precede the event.

Panelists will include venue host and Metropolitan Theatres CEO Bruce Corwin, a kidney transplant recipient; and his son, Metropolitan Theatres President David Corwin, who donated one of his kidneys to his father.

Also on the panel are author Gwyn Lurie, whose grandfather was on dialysis and died from kidney failure; and Dr. Darol Joseff, who will speak in simple terms to demystify the functions and importance of the kidneys.

Baldwin will talk about his own connections to kidney disease.

Going in Style is a comedy about lifelong buddies Willie (Morgan Freeman), Joe (Michael Caine) and Al (Alan Arkin) who decide to buck retirement and step off the straight-and-narrow for the first time in their lives when their pension fund becomes a corporate casualty.

Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, the three men risk it all by embarking on a daring adventure to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money.

All the while, Willie finds himself in a desperate situation as a kidney patient undergoing dialysis, a condition he has kept secret from his family and friends, when he learns that he must find a kidney donor.

Tickets the event are $25 per person and available online at http://bit.ly/2nmsrJf. All proceeds benefit National Kidney Foundation.

One in three American adults is at risk for kidney disease. More than 26 million American adults have kidney disease, and most aren’t aware of it. Right now, 100,000 Americans are waiting for a kidney transplant.

Risk factors for kidney disease include having diabetes, high blood pressure, family history of the disease, and being age 60 and older.

People of African American, Hispanic, Native American, Asian, or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are 3½ times more likely, and Hispanics are 1½ times more likely to experience kidney failure.

National Kidney Foundation is the largest, most comprehensive and longstanding organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease. For more information about the NKF visit www.kidney.org.



Going in Style opens nationwide on April 7. A New Line Cinema presentation, in association with Village Roadshow Pictures, it will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, and in select territories by Village Roadshow Pictures.

Join the conversation #GoingInStyle or visit www.goinginstylemovie.com.

— Nichell Taylor Bryant for National Kidney Foundation.