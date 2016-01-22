Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:15 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Actor Brian Bedford, Voice of Robin Hood, Dies in Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 22, 2016 | 1:24 p.m.

Brian Bedford, an accomplished English stage and screen actor who was known to many Americans as the animated voice of Robin Hood, died earlier this month in Santa Barbara.

He was 80 years old, and succumbed to cancer on Jan. 13.

Bedford was born Feb. 16, 1935, and was known primarily for acting in and directing Shakespeare productions.

He received seven Tony Award nominations, and won best leading actor in a play in 1971 for The School for Wives.

He appeared in more than a dozen feature films, including Grand Prix in 1966 along side James Garner, Nixon in 1995 and A Christmas Carol in 2004.

He was the voice of Robin Hood in the 1973 Disney animated film of the same name.

Bedford made his home in Stratford, Ontario, Canada, where he was active for many years with the Stratford Shakespeare Festival.

He was married to fellow actor Tim MacDonald.

Bedford was cremated, with local arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

There was no information available about services.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 