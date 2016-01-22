Actor Brian Bedford, Voice of Robin Hood, Dies in Santa Barbara

Brian Bedford, an accomplished English stage and screen actor who was known to many Americans as the animated voice of Robin Hood, died earlier this month in Santa Barbara.

He was 80 years old, and succumbed to cancer on Jan. 13.

Bedford was born Feb. 16, 1935, and was known primarily for acting in and directing Shakespeare productions.

He received seven Tony Award nominations, and won best leading actor in a play in 1971 for The School for Wives.

He appeared in more than a dozen feature films, including Grand Prix in 1966 along side James Garner, Nixon in 1995 and A Christmas Carol in 2004.

He was the voice of Robin Hood in the 1973 Disney animated film of the same name.

Bedford made his home in Stratford, Ontario, Canada, where he was active for many years with the Stratford Shakespeare Festival.

He was married to fellow actor Tim MacDonald.

Bedford was cremated, with local arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

There was no information available about services.

