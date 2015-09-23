Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:27 am | Overcast 51º

 
 
 
 
‘Sweeney in Sweeney Todd’ Actor David Studwell to Speak at Antioch in Conversation Series

By Brian Dearth for Antioch University Santa Barbara | September 23, 2015 | 1:14 p.m.

David Studwell — who has been cast in the lead role in the Ensemble Theatre of Santa Barbara’s production of "Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" — will join Executive Artistic Director Jonathan Fox in appearing in the next Antioch in Conversation event Monday, Sept. 28 from 4–5:30 p.m.

Fox is also directing the Theatre’s production of "Sweeney Todd," which runs from October 8–25 at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Part of the Antioch in Conversation series that has previously included television pioneer Norman Lear, Santa Barbara Symphony Music Director Nir Kabaretti and Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe, Studwell and Fox will speak and answer questions from the audience in Community Hall at AUSB’s downtown campus at 602 Anacapa Street.

The event is free and open to the public.

“We are thrilled that David Studwell, the Sweeney in Sweeney Todd, will be joining the conversation on Sept. 28,” said Barbara Greenleaf, AUSB’s director of institutional advancement. “He’s won both an Indy Award and an Irene Ryan national acting award for a previous performance as the ‘Demon Barber of Fleet Street.’ How lucky are we to go behind the scenes with this accomplished actor and singer to learn how he’s getting in character to become a monster?”

David Sudwell

Studwell has been a professional actor for over 30 years, working first at major theaters around Chicago then moving west to appear as a resident artist at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival as well as at PCPA Theatrefest with locations in Solvang and Santa Maria. He has won two Indy Awards in Santa Barbara.

In 2007, Studwell moved to New York, where he has performed in productions of "Applause," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Falsettos," "As You Like It," "Romeo and Juliet," "South Pacific" and "Chess."

He has previously starred as Sweeney Todd in a production by TheatreWorks.

Studwell appeared in the movie Dave Berry’s Complete Guide to Guys and made a guest appearance on the TV series "Crime Story."

Antioch in Conversation is a series designed to foster public engagement about the issues and inspirations that shape our community, society and world.

— Brian Dearth represents Antioch University Santa Barbara.

 
