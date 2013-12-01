‘Fast & Furious’ Actor Paul Walker’s Death Reverberates in Santa Barbara

Star may have been best-known for street-racing films, but he played roles locally in behalf of homeless issues

News that actor Paul Walker was killed Saturday in a car crash hit home for some in the Santa Barbara area, where he had a home.

Walker, 40, best known for his role in the Fast & Furious movie franchise, was killed along with a friend when the Porsche Carrera GT they were riding in slammed into a light pole and burst into flames in Santa Clarita at about 3:30 p.m., the Santa Clarita Signal reported.

Social media in Santa Barbara lit up with tributes to the Mesa resident as news began to spread that he had died.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce posted a photo on its Facebook page of Walker posing with his honorary membership plaque.



"Rest in Peace Santa Barbaran and Goleta Valley Chamber member, Paul Walker," wrote Shelby Sim, the chamber's director of business development and volunteers.

"My condolences to his friends and family," John Goerke posted on the Goleta Valley chamber's Facebook page. "I met him at the SB Marina a couple times. He really was a nice down to Earth guy. He enjoyed just being a good neighbor."

Homeless activist Ken Williams credited Walker and his business partner, Brandon Birtell, with caring for and assisting those less fortunate. Walker was a featured guest at a 2009 Casa Esperanza benefit for the premier of Birtell's documentary, Shelter.

Ruben Orozco, founder of HoyEnTEC and TweetFind.com, posted a short tribute on Facebook: "So sad. Had a long convo with @RealPaulWalker at Habit a while back. Great local guy, humble. He loved #SantaBarbara - #RIPPaulWalker"

Walker's passing was confirmed on his own Facebook page, which has more than 8.2 million "likes."

"It is with a truly heavy heart that we must confirm that Paul Walker passed away today in a tragic car accident," according to the Facebook statement posted Saturday.

The statement said Walker was a passenger in a friend's car, and that Walker was in the area to attend a charity event for his organization, Reach Out Worldwide. Both men died.

"We appreciate your patience as we too are stunned and saddened beyond belief by this news," the statement said. "Thank you for keeping his family and friends in your prayers during this very difficult time. We will do our best to keep you apprised on where to send condolences."

