Canada Spurns Actor Randy Quaid’s Request for Permanent Residency

Actor Randy Quaid reportedly has been turned down in his bid for permanent residency in Canada, where he and his wife fled to avoid vandalism charges in Santa Barbara County, according to U.S. and Canadian news agencies.

The Sun News Network in Canada — and The Associated Press and CBS News in the United States — reported Sunday that Quaid’s application was rejected, but that he can still appeal to Canadian federal courts.

Quaid, 62, and his wife, Evi, 49, fled to Canada seeking asylum after their latest Santa Barbara arrest, claiming they feared for their lives in the United States.

The couple claims to be targets of “star-whackers” who are out to get celebrities.

In September 2010, the couple was arrested on felony charges of vandalism for allegedly squatting in a Montecito home they previously owned in the 1300 block of East Mountain Drive and reportedly causing an estimated $5,000 in damages to the guest house.

When sheriff’s deputies confronted the trespassers, the Quaids insisted they had owned the home since the 1990s, but the current owner proved otherwise.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the Justice Department has denied the county’s request to extradite the Quaids, saying the process is lengthy, resource-intensive and “generally reserved for more serious offenses than that with which the Quaids have been charged.”

The warrants issued in November 2010 remain in effect, and the Quaids will be arrested if they return to the United States.

The Montecito home is less than a mile from the San Ysidro Ranch, where the Quaids allegedly used an invalid credit card to pay a $10,000 hotel bill in 2009. Last year, the couple settled legal charges related to that incident.

Evi Quaid pleaded no contest to defrauding an innkeeper, was fined $10,500 in restitution, and was ordered to perform 240 hours of community service and to stay away from two Montecito hotels. The charges against her husband were dropped.

