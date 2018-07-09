Monday, July 9 , 2018, 4:06 pm | Mostly Cloudy 85º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Actor-Singer Tab Hunter Dies in Santa Barbara Days Before 87th Birthday

The 1950s teen heartthrob, who lived in Montecito, was best known for his role in the musical 'Damn Yankees'

Tab Hunter Click to view larger
Actor-singer Tab Hunter, a teen heartthrob from the 1950s and ‘60s, passed away Sunday night at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He would have been 87 on Wednesday. (Facebook photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 9, 2018 | 9:38 a.m.

Actor, singer and author Tab Hunter, a teen heartthrob of the 1950s and '60s, died Sunday night at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, just days before his 87th Birthday.

Hunter’s passing, from complications of a blood clot, was announced on the Tab Hunter Confidential Facebook page:

"SAD NEWS: Tab passed away tonight three days shy of his 87th birthday. Please honor his memory by saying a prayer on his behalf. He would have liked that."

Hunter appeared in more than 40 films and television shows, and was perhaps best known for his role as Joe Hardy in the musical Damn Yankees.

He lived in Montecito with his husband, film producer Allan Glaser.

Glaser told the Los Angeles Times that Hunter collapsed in his arms at their home, and he was rushed to the hospital.

Glaser also told the Times that Hunter was a religious man who worked with paralyzed veterans and animals.

“He was a tremendous human being. If he could do anything to better someone else’s life, he would,” Glaser was quoted as saying.

A list of Hunter’s co-stars reads like a who’s who of Hollywood, and includs John Wayne, Lana Turner, Natalie Wood, Gary Cooper, Rita Hayworth, Sophia Loren, Fred Astaire, Debbie Reynolds, Vincent Price, Divine and many others.

Tab Hunter and Debbie Reynolds Click to view larger
Tab Hunter co-starred with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Debbie Reynolds. (Facebook photo)

He was also a music star, and his recording of “Young Love” knocked Elvis Presley off the top of the charts in 1957.

Locally, Hunter was a supporter of various nonprofit groups and causes, including the annual Unity Shoppe telethon.

Hunter was born Arthur Andrew Kelm on July 11, 1931, in New York City. His parent divorced when he was young, and he moved with his mother and brother to California.

He joined the U.S. Coast Guard at age 15, but eventually was discharged when the service discovered his age.

He was working as a stable boy when he was discovered, and his first film was a minor part in The Lawless in 1950. Hunter eventually was offered a contract with Warner Bros., and went on to star in many films.

In 2005, Hunter published his autobiography, Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making of a Movie Star, in which he acknowledged that he was gay, confirming rumors that had followed him for many years.

In addition to Glaser, Hunter is reportedly is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were pending on Monday.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 