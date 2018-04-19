Westmont Screening of ‘Fruitvale Station’ to Feature Actor Trestin George

Actor and former professional football player Trestin George joins a discussion following the screening of Fruitvale Station at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 3 in Westmont College’s Page Multipurpose Room.

The Reel Talk event, sponsored by the Gaede Institute for the Liberal Arts and the Office of Campus Life at Westmont, is free and open to the public.

George stars as Brandon in Fruitvale Station, a drama centered on the tragic death of 22-year-old Oscar Grant, who was gunned down by BART officers on New Year’s Day 2009. He will joined by Brad Berky, director of Westmont in San Francisco, who says George’s visit to WSF last semester included several poignant stories about making the film and the similarities between his life and that of the main character.

Fruitvale Station won both the Grand Jury Prize for dramatic feature and the Audience Award for U.S. dramatic film at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival.

In February, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival honored the film’s main actor, Michael B. Jordan, with the Virtuoso Award.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.