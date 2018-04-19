Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:40 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 68º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Screening of ‘Fruitvale Station’ to Feature Actor Trestin George

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | March 26, 2014 | 2:35 p.m.

Fruitvale Station
A scene from the movie Fruitvale Station.

Actor and former professional football player Trestin George joins a discussion following the screening of Fruitvale Station at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 3 in Westmont College’s Page Multipurpose Room.

The Reel Talk event, sponsored by the Gaede Institute for the Liberal Arts and the Office of Campus Life at Westmont, is free and open to the public.

George stars as Brandon in Fruitvale Station, a drama centered on the tragic death of 22-year-old Oscar Grant, who was gunned down by BART officers on New Year’s Day 2009. He will joined by Brad Berky, director of Westmont in San Francisco, who says George’s visit to WSF last semester included several poignant stories about making the film and the similarities between his life and that of the main character.

Fruitvale Station won both the Grand Jury Prize for dramatic feature and the Audience Award for U.S. dramatic film at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival.

In February, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival honored the film’s main actor, Michael B. Jordan, with the Virtuoso Award.

For more information, call Aaron Sizer at 805.565.6239.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 