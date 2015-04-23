Acupuncturist Monica Kaderali Joins Integrative Medicine Center of Santa Barbara

Integrative Medicine Center of Santa Barbara, a local wellness practice that incorporates both eastern and western medical philosophies, has hired Monica Kaderali to offer comprehensive acupuncture services.

Kaderali joins a team of wellness experts, including Dr. Scott Saunders, M.D., naturopathic doctor Jennifer Salcido, and nutritionist and life coach Suzanne Landry. Kaderali will provide acupuncture for a range of acute and chronic illnesses.

“I am thrilled to be a part of a practice that focuses on getting people off pharmaceutical drugs, when possible, and, instead, treating disease with an integrative approach," Kaderali said. "In my experience, this not only works, but leads to a better quality of life overall.”

Prior to joining IMCSB, Kaderali worked with Spa Medicus and Issels Medical Center, where she performed acupuncture focusing on pain management.

Kaderali earned her master's of science degree in oriental medicine (MSTOM) from Pacific College of Oriental Medicine. She has more than a decade of experience treating patients using acupuncture and Chinese herbal preparations and is licensed both nationally and with the state of California.

For more information, click here or contact Kaderali directly at [email protected].

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing the Integrative Medicine Center of Santa Barbara.