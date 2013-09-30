Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:56 pm | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Ada Conner Joins Sansum Diabetes Research Institute as Development Director

By Sarah Ettman-Sterner for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute | September 30, 2013 | 8:38 a.m.

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is pleased to announce that Ada Conner has joined the organization as director of development.

Ada Conner
She is responsible for expanding fundraising opportunities at the nonprofit organization through major gift and capital campaign development, planned giving programs, as well as corporate sponsorships and donations from individuals.

“Ms. Conner is a welcome addition to our team," said Robert Nagy, M.D., president of the Board of Trustees. "She has deep, long-standing roots in our community as well as a professional and successful fundraising background.”

Executive Director Rem Laan added: “Ada understands what it takes to build sustainable non-profit funding. We are looking forward to working together to communicate our mission on a local level here in Santa Barbara as well as nationally and internationally. Her work will provide the financial support required to extend our excellent diabetes programs focusing on research, education and care.”

Conner’s career in community service began in 1987 when she worked with the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department in a supervisory position with senior citizens programs. In 1995, she became a Parks and Recreation commissioner and served for 16 years as a liaison to numerous nonprofit boards and local government committees.

During that time she also served on a variety of boards and committees, including board president of the Oaks Parent Child Workshop, chairwoman of the Peabody Charter School Site Council and board president of the Santa Barbara Public Education Foundation. In addition, she worked with several nonprofit organizations in the community, as the director of Special Olympics and as the development director for Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic.

Conner worked most recently as a consultant for the Collaborative Communities Foundation and served as capital campaign director for the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association.

— Sarah Ettman-Sterner is the director of communications for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.

