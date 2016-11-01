Friday, June 15 , 2018, 2:28 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Adam Fuller Steps Up on Offense in San Marcos’ 12-6 Win Over Dos Pueblos

Adam Fuller of San Marcos reaches high to block a shot by Dylan Elliott of Dos Pueblos. Click to view larger
Adam Fuller of San Marcos reaches high to block a shot by Dylan Elliott of Dos Pueblos. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 1, 2016 | 9:46 p.m.

San Marcos water polo coach Jeff Ashton said Adam Fuller usually plays a more defensive role for the team.

Fuller turned offensive Tuesday night at Dos Pueblos, scoring three goals in the first half to spark the Royals to a 12-6 victory that kept them in sole possession of second place in the Channel League.

San Marcos (21-7) improves to 5-2 in league with a remaining game against 4-3 Ventura at home on Thursday afternoon. Dos Pueblos (15-14) ends the season in fourth place in league at 3-5.

Fuller got the Royals going with a goal from the perimeter early in the first quarter. He made it 3-0 with an impressive play in front of the Chargers’ goal. As Dos Pueblos goalie Ben Cable knocked a ball away, Fuller got his right hand up and batted the ball back into the goal. He later threw a beautiful entry pass to Miles Cole, who scored on a wicked backhand shot for a 5-0 lead.

Dos Pueblos got on the scoreboard on a shot by Madison Montag at the 2:22 mark of the second quarter before Fuller finished off a pass from Koss Klobucher for a 6-1 advantage. San Marcos led 7-2 at halftime.

“I kind of play a different position than I usually do,” Fuller explained of his scoring opportunities. “We match up with DP differently than we do with other teams. I just got open and my teammates got me the ball."

He added: “They were dropping off us from all kinds of different places throughout the game and we were able to find the open man and put the ball in the goal."

Ashton said Fuller has always had an ability to score goals.

“It’s there, he just focuses on defense, but we took that job and gave it to Miles (Cole) and asked Adam to do some different things,” Ashton said. “He’s always been capable. That was never his role. It’s good to see him getting involved offensively.”

San Marcos goalie Ben Spievak stops a Dos Pueblos shot during the Royals 12-6 win. Click to view larger
San Marcos goalie Ben Spievak stops a Dos Pueblos shot during the Royals 12-6 win. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Fuller, Spencer Wood and Jesse Morrison each scored three goals in San Marcos’ balanced attack. Cole had two goals and Trevor Ricci added one.

The San Marcos defense was stellar as it shut down DP’s top two scorers, Dylan Elliott and Taylor Gustasson.

Madison Montag scored two goals and Luke Plant, Matt Binkley, Jason Teng, Wyatt Meckelborg and Elliott each had one for DP.

“We did not do a very good job of generating offense and when that happens you become very susceptible to easy counterattack goals the other way,” DP coach Connor Levoff said. “I think that was the story of the game. They had a really good defensive plan and keyed on our big scorers and took away the looks we’ve been getting all year consistently. We didn’t adjust super well and struggled as a result. We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well and turned the ball over a ton.”

Ashton had high praise for his defense and goalie Ben Spievak.

“We do everything right defensively and some shot will go in late on the shot clock after we spent 25 seconds of playing good defense. It’s deflating,” Ashton said. “Today, everything he was supposed to block he did. There were few times the defense broke down but he’d come up big.  That was really good for morale and good for the team.”

Fuller said the Royals were extra motivated to win this game after suffering 14-13 loss at home on a last-second shot by DP.

“It definitely motivated us.  We wanted to prove that we’re the better team, and I think we did that today.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 