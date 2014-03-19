Adam Hill Joins CenCal Health Board

CenCal Health is pleased to announce Adam Hill as a new board member.
Hill is the Third District supervisor of San Luis Obispo County, and he has served on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors for two terms since 2008.
Prior to becoming a district supervisor, Hill taught literature and writing at Cal Poly for 13 years.
He co-chaired the first countywide public-private Economic Development Project and served as the funding chair for the San Luis Obispo County Homeless Services Oversight Council.
In addition to serving on the CenCal Health board, Hill also serves on the Economic Vitality Corporation, the Council of Governments, the Regional Transit Authority, the Integrated Waste Management Authority and the Air Pollution Control District of San Luis Obispo.
— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing CenCal Health.