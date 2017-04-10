Prep Roundup
Adam Luckhurst Leads Bishop Diego Golf to Match Win
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 10, 2017 | 6:19 p.m.
Adam Luckhurst earned medalist honors with a 77, leading the Bishop Diego boys golf team to a 504-533 Frontier League win over Fillmore on Monday at Rancho San Marcos.
Matthew Pate shot an 83.
Bishop Diego Softball Loses
Julia Gregson and a single a double for the Cardinals in a 13-2 loss to Villanova Prep.
Villanova broke the game open with eight runs in the second inning.
Natalie Whiting made a nice running catch in the outfield, said coach John Ceriale.
