Pixel Tracker

Saturday, December 15 , 2018, 11:41 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Adams Elementary Goes to Head of Class As 2018 National Distinguished School

By Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District | December 15, 2018 | 10:19 a.m.
Flexible seating at Adams Elementary School is designed to help students focus. Click to view larger
Flexible seating at Adams Elementary School is designed to help students focus. (Courtesy photo)

Adams Elementary School, a part of Santa Barbara Unified School District, has received recognition as a 2018 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School.

Adams Elementary becomes one of only two California schools, and a part of 100 schools nationwide, to receive this honor, formerly call’’ Title I Academic Achievement Award School.

What makes National ESEA Distinguished Schools recognition important is the documented student achievement gains that have resulted from a school’s collaborative and targeted efforts and innovations.

“This is truly the most amazing accomplishment I have ever been able to share with a school team,” said Kelly Fresch, Adams principal. “I am proud of our teachers for creating a culture of strong academics and well-rounded programs that create results to close achievement gaps among students.”

Adams Elementary focuses on meeting the needs of diverse learners through rigorous, engaging and differentiated instruction.

Using the balanced literacy approach, every child is met at her/his individual level and encouraged to explore literacy and the progressions of writing through choice and targeted, constructive feedback.

A strong and connected focus on mathematics and science, as well as art, music and physical education, ensures all students have the opportunity to expand their interests to support the development of the whole child.

Working closely with support staff and the parent community, Adams’ commitment to closing the achievement gap is a team effort.

The ESEA Distinguished Schools Program publicly recognizes qualifying federally funded schools for the outstanding academic achievements of their students. It highlights schools achieving exceptional student performance, as well as those closing the achievement gap between student groups.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Act provides funding to school districts across the country to aid in the education of economically disadvantaged students.

The association is a membership organization made up of State ESEA Program administrators and staff from each of the states and territories, who are charged with managing their states’ compliance with federal regulations.

They ensure all children, especially those living in economically disadvantaged conditions, have the opportunity to receive a high-quality education.

For more about the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program, visit www.eseanetwork.org/ds.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 