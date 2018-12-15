Adams Elementary Goes to Head of Class As 2018 National Distinguished School

Adams Elementary School, a part of Santa Barbara Unified School District, has received recognition as a 2018 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School.

Adams Elementary becomes one of only two California schools, and a part of 100 schools nationwide, to receive this honor, formerly call’’ Title I Academic Achievement Award School.

What makes National ESEA Distinguished Schools recognition important is the documented student achievement gains that have resulted from a school’s collaborative and targeted efforts and innovations.

“This is truly the most amazing accomplishment I have ever been able to share with a school team,” said Kelly Fresch, Adams principal. “I am proud of our teachers for creating a culture of strong academics and well-rounded programs that create results to close achievement gaps among students.”

Adams Elementary focuses on meeting the needs of diverse learners through rigorous, engaging and differentiated instruction.

Using the balanced literacy approach, every child is met at her/his individual level and encouraged to explore literacy and the progressions of writing through choice and targeted, constructive feedback.

A strong and connected focus on mathematics and science, as well as art, music and physical education, ensures all students have the opportunity to expand their interests to support the development of the whole child.

Working closely with support staff and the parent community, Adams’ commitment to closing the achievement gap is a team effort.

The ESEA Distinguished Schools Program publicly recognizes qualifying federally funded schools for the outstanding academic achievements of their students. It highlights schools achieving exceptional student performance, as well as those closing the achievement gap between student groups.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Act provides funding to school districts across the country to aid in the education of economically disadvantaged students.

The association is a membership organization made up of State ESEA Program administrators and staff from each of the states and territories, who are charged with managing their states’ compliance with federal regulations.

They ensure all children, especially those living in economically disadvantaged conditions, have the opportunity to receive a high-quality education.

For more about the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program, visit www.eseanetwork.org/ds.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.