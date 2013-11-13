Adams Elementary Invites Community to ‘Science Night: A Celebration of Discovery’

Adams Elementary School welcomes the community to attend its annual "Science Night: A Celebration of Discovery," a free event for the community, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.

Whet your appetite for all things science! In addition to the exhibitors listed below offering hands-on, experiential exploration, music will be provided by RockShop Academy’s Technical Difficulties, and enchilada meals will be available for $8 to benefit fifth-grade Science Camp.

First-time exhibitor TV Santa Barbara will provide “green screen” demonstrations, and Adams teachers will offer free “people-powered” smoothies from the Bike Blender.

Other exhibitors include Curiosity Playground, FLIR, the SBCC Earth Science Department, the SBCC Biology Club, the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Sensational Pets, UCSB Physics Circus, UCSB Questboards and UCSB Marine Science REEF touch tanks.

For more information, contact Joni Kelly at 805.886.1869 or [email protected].

— Joni Kelly is a member of the Science Night Committee for Adams Elementary School.