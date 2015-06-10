Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 10:24 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Adams Elementary School Promotes Its First Group of Sixth-Grade Montessori Students

Adams Elementary School Montessori students Nicola Parker, Allison Becerra Gonzalez, Maya Crolene and Grayson Schabert celebrate Monday with a dip in the ocean at East Beach after a ceremony promoting them to junior high school. (Santa Barbara Unified School District photo)
By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | June 10, 2015 | 8:56 a.m.

At a ceremony held Monday night at East Beach, Adams Elementary School promoted its first group of sixth-grade Montessori students.

Nicola Parker, Grayson Schabert, Maya Crolene, and Allison Becerra Gonzalez celebrated with a dip in the ocean.

In August 2011, Adams Elementary School opened the doors to a first through third grade Montessori classroom that served students within the Santa Barbara Unified School District with the intent to offer the families that live within the Adams attendance area a program of choice option.

Adams School has added a grade level each year that now includes a grades 1 through 3 Montessori classroom and a grades 4 through 6 Montessori classroom.

"It is with great joy that we watch our first group of sixth-grade students get promoted to the junior high," Principal Amy Alzina said. "We are forever grateful to the school community for embracing the program of choice option as it recognizing the diverse needs of the children it serves."

— Barbara Keyani is the communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

