Adams Elementary School in Santa Barbara to Break Ground on New Library

Adams Elementary School in Santa Barbara will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday to officially kick off construction of a new library.

The library will be one of the most significant set of buildings on the Adams campus.

It will enclose 6,000 square feet and store 15,000 volumes, providing seating for 36 children with space for an additional 36 small children in the semi-circle storytelling area. An outdoor reading patio has been incorporated off the reading room.

All building materials were selected on the basis of very low maintenance, energy efficiency and sustainability.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.