Adams Elementary School to Host Internet Safety and Internet Sign-Up Night

If you wish to learn the keys to keeping your child safe online and hear the latest in what students are doing online, you are encouraged to attend Internet Safety and Internet Sign-Up Night at Adams Elementary School from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Eligibile parents will have the chance to sign up for discounted Internet at $9.95 per month and secure a wireless router. There is also an opportunity to win a new printer. All this while enjoying pizza and snacks.

To be eligible for the Connect 2 Compete Internet discount, you must not have had Cox Internet during the past three months and have no outstanding bills with Cox. At least one of your children must be on the free lunch program.

To reserve a spot, you must contact Adams Elementary School by Tuesday. Connect 2 Compete is presented by the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Cox Communications.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.