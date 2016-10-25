Salute to Teachers: Adams Elementary’s Brett Larsen Named Performing Arts Teacher of the Year

[Noozhawk’s note: This is one in a series of stories on the educators recognized for the 2016 A Salute to Teachers event.]

Stepping inside Adams Elementary School music teacher Brett Larsen’s classroom, onlookers will notice the room is filled with singing, dancing and fun instrument games.

“The invisible structure underneath performing art is developing language skills, fine motor skills, spatial reasoning, listening skills and cooperation. These are the skills that combine to create empathy and humanity,” Larsen said.

Larsen’s success in the classroom and his impact on the performing arts has awarded him the 2017 Performing Arts Teacher of the Year for Santa Barbara County, an honor created in a partnership between the Santa Barbara County Education Office and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation Education Outreach.

“His energy and enthusiasm for the performing arts shine through and have inspired young students to develop an enduring appreciation for music and the arts,” County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone said.

After receiving a degree in music composition from UC Santa Barbara, Larsen worked in the music industry for many years in a variety of roles from an assistant producer on recording projects to record store manager and record pressing plant worker.

As the record industry begin to fade, his sister she suggested he look into teaching.

Larsen has now been an educator for 12 years and is known for his open door policy where he supports students with extra tutoring as needed before school and during students lunch period.

At Adams, he has secured grants to expand the music program that includes vocal music and Orff instruction for kindergarten through sixth graders.

He teaches all third graders how to play the recorder and ukulele, fourth grade students learn how to play the violin, and students in fifth and sixth grade receive instrumental music lessons.

He organizes the school’s talent show, leads students performing for their grandparents during Grandparents Day and serves as the co-leader to Bravo!, the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s elementary honor band.

While at Bravo!, he supports students with performances throughout the city of Santa Barbara that include the State Street Holiday Parade, Milpas Parade, HOPE Awards and ADL Awards.

Not only is Larsen admired at Adams Elementary, but throughout the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

“He brings creativity and innovation into the classroom by first allowing his students to have control of their learning,” Adams Elementary Principal Amy Alzina said. “He works diligently to support students passion for music.”

Larsen was an advocate on the district’s Parcel Tax Committee to support the passage of Bond Measures A and B, which support music and art education, science classes, computers and technology in elementary and secondary schools.

The passage of the two measures in 2012 brought music back into the district.

“Performing arts education is vital,” Larsen said. “Especially for young children.”

Larsen has led groups of music teachers in writing a comprehensive music program for grades kindergarten through six to ensure all students in the SBUSD would receive a guaranteed curriculum at all schools.

When Larsen isn’t teaching, he’s an avid runner and completed his first 100-mile trail race in 2014.

The fifth generation Orcutt native’s primary instrument is the accordion.

Larsen’s students will provide entertainment as part of the fourth annual A Salute to Teachers gala event.

A Salute to Teachers is presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office and will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara. ​Click here for more information or to register for tickets to the free, black-tie optional event.

The event will also recognize nine Santa Barbara County elementary schools designated as California Gold Ribbon Schools this year: Ballard Elementary School, Cold Spring School District, College/Santa Ynez Elementary School, Hope School, Monte Vista School, Leonora Fillmore Elementary School, Manzanita Public Charter School, Franklin Elementary School and Alvin Elementary School.

The schools are recommended by county education offices and the schools then submit applications, said Steve Keithley, the SBCEO director of teacher programs and support. The California Department of Education chooses finalists and the County Education Office puts together a visitation team to validate each school’s “model program” they wrote about in the applications.

