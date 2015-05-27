Adams Students Dive Into Free Swim, Water Safety Classes at Santa Barbara YMCA

Sixth-graders from Adams Elementary School — 63 students in all — are enjoying free swim lessons and water safety education at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA on Hitchcock Way through June, just in time for summer vacation.

Adams physical education director Julie Churchman is assisting YMCA aquatics director Vanessa Tooch, whose expertise working with children in aquatics allows her to see the students go from “never being in a swimming pool and afraid of the water to being excited about coming here to learn how to swim.”



The Santa Barbara Family YMCA provides two certified lifeguards in addition to certified swimming instructors.



The Santa Barbara branch is located at 36 Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara. Visit the YMCA online by clicking here.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.