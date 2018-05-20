Adaptive Leadership Workshop Designed for Nonprofit Directors

Nonprofit leaders in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are well aware they must be able to adapt if they plan to successfully lead their organizations during challenging times.

Adaptive Leadership in a Changing Landscape, a workshop designed for nonprofit executive directors, development directors and board members, is presented by SurfMedia Communications and hosted by Marybeth Carty.

The workshop will be 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 27, at the Narrative Loft in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone. Doors open at 8 a.m. for registration and continental breakfast.

Tai Sunnanon, international speaker, author, trainer, and founder of three nonprofits, will facilitate the event.

Attendees will join others in leadership roles from such local nonprofits as SBCC Foundation, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Easy Lift Transportation, Hospice of Santa Barbara, the Rona Barrett Foundation and the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization for a day of insights and perspective, tools and networking.

“It’s no secret that our region is home to well over a thousand nonprofits, all with missions that are extremely important to the overall health of the community,” said Carty. “But the number of local organizations leads to extremely high competition for resources and funding.

"The recent disasters are the most dramatic in a series of circumstances, dating back to the recession, that have impacted corporate funding and forced nonprofit leaders to adapt.

"Nonprofit executives need training and continuing education to keep up with the latest trends and put their organizations in a position to succeed. This workshop will provide meaningful tools and insights that will make a lasting impact in our local nonprofit community.”

Sunnanon is CEO of the strategic insights group, a mission-driven strategy firm in Los Angeles, and is a expert in social responsibility, entrepreneurship, and adaptive leadership.

He holds a BA from UCLA, and completed his doctoral coursework at Harvard University, where he also earned his masters of public policy and masters of education degrees.

Sunnanon has consulted and guided national and international organizations, including the U.N., MasterCard Foundation, UCLA, Silicon Valley Nonprofit Consortium, and Harvard University.

“Be prepared for this to be a very different experience, that’s dynamic – not static,” Sunnanon said. “It’s highly organic, highly engaging, with several moving parts, both physically and mentally.

"Part of what we offer is an experience that’s very different for a lot of people. It puts them both in the driver seat and the passenger seat in various times during the three-hour workshop.”

Workshop attendees will experience a program tailored for the challenges Santa Barbara and Ventura County nonprofits face today and moving forward. Sunnanon will address the following topics:

Five Stages of Organizational Growth: Where Do You Fall and How Do You Get to the Next Level?

National Trends in Nonprofits and Local Applications

Leveraging Your Strategic Plan for Actionable Outcomes and Increased Income

Defining and Aligning Leadership & Board Roles

Attendees will also receive an Adaptive Leadership Action Plan Toolkit that can be used to implement strategies to improve their organizations.

Tickets are $125 each and can be purchased at surfmedia.com/workshop. Call 687-3322 with any questions.

— Andy Silverman for SurfMedia Communications.