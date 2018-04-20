Add Your 2 Cents to Plan for Downtown Santa Maria

Santa Marians are urged to view the concept designs of the downtown streets and development in the area of Broadway and Main (State Highways 135 and 166) and offer their feedback.

The public is invited to an open house/workshop 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, in the Public Library’s Shepard Hall. The workshop will be held in English and in Spanish and will be an interactive opportunity to share ideas.

This is part of an ambitious revitalization strategy for the city’s core aimed at more activities, partnerships and beautification. The overall idea is for downtown to be a safer, more inviting pedestrian-oriented area.

The downtown area consists of four blocks east and west of Main Street and the area from Fesler Street north of Broadway to just south of the Public Library. The area also includes the Santa Maria Transit Center and nearby Hancock Terrance Apartments along Boone Street.

For more information about the downtown and previous workshops, materials are posted on the city’s website www.cityofsantamaria.org/downtown. Questions may be directed to the Community Development Department, 925-0951 ext. 2444.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.