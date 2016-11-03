Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:28 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Addison Seale Leads Vaqueros to Doubleheader Sweep

By David Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | November 3, 2016 | 6:09 p.m.

SBCC won two games on Thursday to advance to the championship game in the WSC Women’s Water Polo Tournament at Cuesta in San Luis Obispo. The top-seeded Vaqueros beat No. 8 Santa Monica 11-4 and No. 5 Citrus 21-7.

Sophomore attacker Addison Seale tallied a season-high seven goals, four assists and four steals vs. Citrus and the 21 goals were also a season best. Gabi Ritter added a season-high six goals and Halie Johnson had three goals, four assists and four steals.

The Vaqueros (28-1, 9-0 WSC) won their fifth straight game. They’ll be seeking their third straight conference title when they take on No. 2 Ventura on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Cuesta. Ventura topped Hancock 18-7 in the other semifinal.

Citrus (22-10, 5-4) came in hot with six straight wins and 11 of its last 12. The Vaqueros jumped ahead 6-2 after a quarter and 11-3 at the half. Seale scored three goals in the third period and SBCC stretched the lead to 17-4 lead on a goal by Ritter with 1:59 to go in the third quarter.

“It was a great day for our team,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “We came together and played an amazing defensive and offensive game. Charissa Dorn was a highlight, starting in place of Ivanna Bilaver, who was sick. Dorn did a great job defending the 2-meter position.

“Freshman Natalie Beck played a fantastic first game and scored two goals in each game.”

All-American goalie Mackenzie Richards stopped 10 shots in the semifinal and improved to 24-1 on the year.

The Vaqueros got two goals from five players in the opener and Johnson had a goal and four assists. Victoria Bruno (4-0) got the win in goal, stopping seven shots. Ivanna Bilaver, Gabrielle Ritter and Nicole Cosares didn’t play vs. Santa Monica due to illness or injuries. 

