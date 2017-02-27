Addison Seale Named SBCC Scholar Athlete of the Year

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Addison Seale has been named the Santa Barbara City College Scholar Athlete of the Year for her participation on the women's water polo and swim teams and strong academic success.

Seale's credentials are impressive.

After winning the title of Western State Conference player of the year in 2016 for water polo, Seale was also named a first team All-American and lead California in assists.

In swimming, Seale helped SBCC set four school records and was named Student Athlete of the Year.

Seale earned a 3.6 GPA as a communications major with an emphasis on public relations or law. She is transferring to UCSB after this year to continue her studies and play water polo for the Gauchos.

